Ukraine Proposes Introducing Ban On Air Transit To Russia And Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has proposed introducing a ban on air transit to Russia and Belarus in order to limit the economic potential of the aggressor.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated this at a joint briefing with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė following a bilateral meeting, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Sanctions and confiscations. I am grateful to Lithuania for its leadership on the sanctions track," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that the agreement reached by the Baltic States in January on the unified regional application of sanctions enhances their effectiveness and efficiency.

"Today we would like to propose a new initiative, new sanctions - a ban on air transit to the Russian Federation and Belarus," he informed.

The Prime Minister explained that such an initiative is aimed at limiting the economic potential of the aggressor, as well as increasing the sanctions pressure on the enemy.

As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuania will purchase 3,000 drones of its own production for Ukraine, as well as allocate 15 million euros for rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.