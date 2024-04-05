UNHRC Adopts Resolution On Right Of Palestinians To Self-Determination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 5 (KUNA) - The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) passed a resolution on Friday reaffirming the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

The draft resolution presented by Spain Ireland Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Ecuador was adopted by the UNHRC with 42 states voting in favor and only two states voting against including the US.

The UN Permanent Representative of Pakistan Bilal Ahmed said that the resolution draft had not changed from the Council's decision at the previous session but its adoption in the current context underlined the importance of the Palestinians' right to self-determination.

Earlier today the Council voted on a resolution about human rights in the occupied Syrian Golan stressing the need to end settlement activities and condemning violations of the International Law of the Israeli Occupation Entity. (end)

