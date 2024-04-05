UNHRC Halts Supply From Occupied Settlements With Adopted Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 5 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) passed on Friday a resolution to halt economic activities in settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, calling on states to respect their obligations under International Law and prevent financial and economic transactions and stop of products from settlements.

UNHRC voted on the draft resolution which was proposed by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries except Albania and supported by Bolivia and Cuba by 36 countries voted in favor and 3 countries against.

The UN resolution calls upon states to take appropriate steps to investigate punish and redress human rights abuses by businesses domiciled in their territory or under their jurisdiction, including those owned or controlled by them through effective policies legislation regulations and adjudication including by suspending their operations in relations to settlements.

The resolution calls on states to increase monitoring of settler violence and to take steps towards implementing targeted individual sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes against individuals identified as perpetrators of violations of international human rights law or international humanitarian law.

The resolution also calls on the International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories to prepare a report on the identities and accountability of settlers involved in acts of terror and violence against Palestinians and on measures taken against them by the Israeli occupation and by other states.

The resolution condemns the impunity for acts of settler violence and terrorism, stressing the failure of Israeli occupation to ensure accountability despite knowledge of the identities of settlers engaged in acts of terror against Palestinian civilians often with military support and under the protection of and with the participation of Israeli occupying forces, stressing the need for international investigations in this regard.

The resolution condemns the continuing settlements and related activities and the forcible transfer of Palestinian civilians including entire communities and the construction of bypass roads which change the physical character and demographic composition of the occupied territories including East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan.

At the same session the UNHRC also voted on two other resolutions, one on the situation of rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem, the obligation to ensure accountability and justice which called for an end to arms exports to the Israeli occupation and a resolution on the self-determination of the Palestinian people introduced by Spain Ireland Ecuador and Pakistan on behalf of the organization except Albania. (end)

