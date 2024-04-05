120,000 Palestinians Perform Last Ramadan Friday Prayer In Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 5 (KUNA) -- About 120,000 Palestinians performed the last Friday prayer of Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, amid extreme security measures imposed by Israeli occupation force.

The security measures prevented tens of thousands from reaching the city, although the Israeli occupation force claimed that it had provided facilitations to Palestinians in the West Bank to perform their prayers during Ramadan.

Those who couldn't reach the mosque prayed near the military check points, while a group of Palestinian youth were attacked by Israeli occupation soldiers and 11 were arrested at one of the mosque's gates. (end)

nq







MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108063172