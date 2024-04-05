Kuwait Lauds UNHRC Resolution To Stop Arms Exports To Israeli Occupation Entity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 5 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hein, affirmed on Friday his country's support for the UN Human Rights Council resolution of halting the export of weapons to the occupying entity.

During his speech, within the framework of the second item on the agenda of the UN Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Ambassador Al-Hein emphasized the historic role of the Council in supporting justice through its adoption of the resolution, calling on it to commit to implementing all international laws and conventions.

Ambassador Al-Hein condemned the continuation of the war waged by the occupation forces against Palestinian civilians despite the decisions issued by the Security Council and the International Court of Justice, pointing out that the occupying force is flouting all international conventions and laws.

The State of Kuwait participated, among other countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in drafting the resolution. (end)

