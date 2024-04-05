(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Irritable Bowel Disease Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Drug Class (Corticosteroids, JAK inhibitors, TNF inhibitors, Other Drug Classes), By Route of Administration, By Indication, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Irritable Bowel Disease market showcased growth at a CAGR of 2.60% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 21.45 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 27.16 Billion in 2029. The increasing incidence and prevalence of Crohn's Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis are major drivers for the growth of the Market.

The report analyses the Irritable Bowel Disease Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The global IBD market has been steadily growing, driven by factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of IBD worldwide. According to recent studies, the prevalence of IBD is rising globally, affecting millions of individuals across all age groups. This increasing prevalence has led to a surge in demand for effective treatments and diagnostics, thereby fueling market growth.

The landscape of IBD treatment has undergone a paradigm shift with continuous therapeutic innovations. Biologic agents targeting specific inflammatory pathways have emerged as effective treatments for moderate to severe IBD, offering improved disease management and symptom control.

Moreover, personalized medicine approaches, driven by advancements in pharmacogenomics and precision medicine, are increasingly being explored to tailor treatments according to individual patient profiles. Furthermore, research into microbiome modulation and gut-targeted therapies holds promise for novel treatment modalities in the future.

The global market for Irritable Bowel Disease is highly competitive, with numerous pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms competing for market share.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Irritable Bowel Disease Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Irritable Bowel Disease Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Irritable Bowel Disease Market by Drug Class (Corticosteroids, JAK inhibitors, TNF inhibitors, Other Drug Classes)

The report analyses the Irritable Bowel Disease Market By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral).

The report analyses the Irritable Bowel Disease Market by Indication (Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Drug Classes, by Route of Administration & by Indication.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

