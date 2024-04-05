               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notice Of Annual General Meeting & Annual Report


4/5/2024 7:46:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice and annual Report + Articles attached.

Attachments

  • 2024 Notice FLA UK
  • Bilag_CV_SBF_FLA_ASØ
  • FLA_Årsrapport_2023
  • Vedtægter AS Femern Landanlæg april 2024 TC

MENAFN05042024004107003653ID1108063124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search