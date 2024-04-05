Global Blood Preparation Market Size To Exceed USD 82.75 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.01%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Blood Preparation Market Size was Valued at USD 46.15 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Blood Preparation Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 82.75 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca plc, Baxter International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Leo Pharma A/S, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myres Squibb Company, Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong East Chemical Industry Co., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim, Aralez Pharmaceuticals, and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States , April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Blood Preparation Market Size is expected to Grow from USD 46.15 Billion in 2023 to USD 82.75 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.01% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Blood is the vital liquid organ of the body responsible for carrying oxygen and nutrients to the cells and taking away their waste products. Blood product is obtained from human blood donations, blood is collected and stored in an anticoagulant. This is the 'whole blood' product which is further processed into components, such as red cell concentrates, platelet concentrates, plasma, and cryoprecipitate. These blood components possess different relative densities, sediment rates, and sizes and thus are separated by centrifugation techniques and stored at their respective required storage temperature. Blood preparations are medically active therapeutic products that have a significant role in the healthcare sector. These blood preparations are used therapeutically in case of anemia or any emergency blood loss. Blood products such as RBCs, fresh frozen plasma (FFP), platelets, and cryoprecipitate are primarily used in transfusion therapy to improve tissue oxygenation in anemia and acute blood loss during trauma or surgery. While FFP, platelets, and cryoprecipitate are used for the prevention and treatment of bleeding. The increasing need for blood transfusion due to rising number of blood disorders and surgical procedures in hospitals enhances the market demand for blood preparations. Additionally, the advancement in technology for blood component separation is expected to drive the market. On the contrary, risk factors associated with blood transfusion and allergic reactions negatively affect the blood preparation market. In addition, higher production and procurement costs of advanced forms of blood collection devices are likely to impede the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Blood Preparation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Whole Blood, Blood Components, Blood Derivatives), By Type (Antithrombotic and Anticoagulant), By Application (Blood and Blood Component Bank, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The whole blood segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on product, the global blood preparation market is segmented into whole blood, blood components, and blood derivatives. Among these, the whole blood segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The whole blood segment is more accessible, affordable, and easy to maintain. It is the most common type of blood donation that can be transfused in its original form and can be provided in various conditions when separated into specific blood components.

The anticoagulant segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global blood preparation market is segmented into antithrombotic and anticoagulant. Among these, the anticoagulant segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The anticoagulant segment held a share of about 66.20% of the blood preparation as estimated in 2022. The rising prevalence of cardiac conditions increasing the market demand for blood preparation. The increasing R&D activities for blood preparation with improved therapeutic options is likely to uplift the market in the coming years.

The blood and blood components bank segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global blood preparation market is segmented into blood and blood component banks, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the blood and blood component bank segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. A large number of blood donations are received by blood banks. The rising demand for blood banks is responsible for increasing the blood preparation market. Blood banks are majorly responsible for the safe storage of blood donations and the process and screening of blood.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of blood-associated diseases like leukemia, cardiovascular disease, and neurological diseases rising the blood preparation market in the region. According to the estimation of the American Cancer Society, there are approximately 59,610 new cases of leukemia and 23,710 deaths due to leukemia in the U.S. region. The growing patient awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure level of blood transfusion therapeutics are likely to propel the blood preparation market in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The improving healthcare infrastructure, presence of untapped opportunities, economic development, and rising initiatives by government and private organizations are some of the key factors responsible for the market growth of blood preparation. The launch of new therapies by active market players creates a favorable market opportunity for the growth of the blood preparation market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global blood preparation market are Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca plc, Baxter International Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Leo Pharma A/S, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myres Squibb Company, Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong East Chemical Industry Co., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim, Aralez Pharmaceutical, and Others Key Players.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In May 2023, NYBC Ventures launched a $ 50 million fund to accelerate innovations in blood and cellular therapies.

In February 2023 , Terumo blood and cell technologies' IMUGARD platelet pooling set was cleared by FDA. IMUGUARD is the platelet polling set that supports the extended shelf life of whole blood-derived platelets from five days to seven days.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global blood preparation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Blood Preparation Market, Product Analysis



Whole blood

Blood components Blood derivatives

Global Blood Preparation Market, Type Analysis



Antithrombotic Anticoagulant

Global Blood Preparation Market, Application Analysis



Blood and Blood component bank

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory surgical centers Others

Global Blood Preparation Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Generative artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application (Personalized Treatment, Patient Assistance, Patient Monitoring & Predictive Analytics, Medical Image Analysis & Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development and Others), By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, and Healthcare Payers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (First, Second, Third-generation), By Type (Branded, Generic), By Seizure Type (Focal, and Generalized), By Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Injectable), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Specimen Retrieval Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Bag Size (5 mm, and 10 mm), By Product Type (Detachable, and Non-detachable), By Application (Gynecology, and Urology), By End-user (Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Surrogacy Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gestational, and Traditional Surrogacy), By Technology (Intrauterine insemination (IUI), In-vitro fertilization (IVF)), By Age Group (Below 35 years, 35-37 years, 38-39 years, 40-42 years, 43-44 years, and Over 44 years), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter