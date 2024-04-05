D-Mannose Market To Achieve US$ 1.72 Billion Valuation At A CAGR Of 2.9% By 2034: Fact.MR Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Demand for Diabetic-Friendly Food Options Paving Way for D-Mannose Manufacturers Rockville, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published study, mentions that worldwide demand for D-Mannose Market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1.3 billion in 2024 and further advance at 2.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. D-Mannose is commonly found in fruits, including blueberries, pineapples, cranberries, and other fungi and plants. It is absorbed quickly in the upper part of the gastrointestinal tract, that too with limited metabolized sugar. Therefore, it has a limited impact on blood sugar levels, thus becoming more popular among diabetic patients. In addition, diabetes is estimated to be one of the prominent causes of UTIs (urinary tract infections), which is forecasted to lead to increased consumption of D-Mannose over the coming years. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Manufacturers in several industries such as pharmaceuticals are making a shift to broaden their applications and introduce products based on D-Mannose. D-Mannose is also adopted as a natural ingredient in animal feed for enhancing bladder health. Its consumption is projected to help minimize the symptoms of water infections, feline cystitis, and other bladder disorders, thereby preventing or curing bladder problems. Key Segments of D-Mannose Market Research Report

By Form By End Use By Sales Channel By Region

Powder Capsules & Tablets

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed Others

Business to Business Business to Consumer

North America

Europe

East Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Asia & Oceania



Key Takeaway from Market Study



The global D-Mannose market is poised to reach US$ 1.3 billion in 2024.

Worldwide demand for D-Mannose is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.72 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is forecasted to hold 25.2% share of the global market by 2034-end.

Pharmaceuticals are set to account for 25.96% share of global market revenue by 2034-end. Sales of D-Mannose in South Korea are approximated to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

“Rising awareness about urinary tract infections, shift to natural remedies and treatments, and increasing health consciousness are key factors contributing to rising consumption of D-Mannose,” says a Fact analyst.

Portability and Longer Shelf Life of D-Mannose Capsules & Tablets

D-Mannose capsules and tablets are travel-friendly and portable, which makes them ideal for individuals consuming regularly. This convenience of D-Mannose capsules & tablets is contributing to their increased popularity among more consumers. Further, in comparison to liquid form, D-Mannose capsules & tablets have a longer shelf life, which makes them more appealing to consumers who want to stock them up without any concerns about expiration dates.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.72 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 2.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Key Market Players

Some of the prominent manufacturers of D-Mannose are Nestlé Health Science, Pfanstiehl Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Vibrant Health, DuPont de Numerous, Inc., Source Naturals, Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Swanson Vitamins, GNC Holdings, Inc., and NutriScience Innovations LLC.

D-Mannose Market Trends and Growth Opportunities

According to Fact's latest research report, East Asia is poised to capture a substantial 25.2% share of the global market revenue by 2034. This projection highlights a significant surge in the demand for supplements among health-conscious consumers, driving the increased consumption of D-Mannose across the region.

In North America, the United States market is projected to dominate, contributing a staggering 73.1% of the total revenue by 2034. A notable trend observed is the preference among manufacturers in the food & beverage industry for natural ingredients in the production of nutritional and organic food products. This shift towards natural elements is notably expanding the market size of D-Mannose.

By the end of 2034, China is forecasted to command a remarkable 70% share in the East Asian regional market. This growth trajectory is propelled by the increasing adoption of supplements among health-conscious individuals. Additionally, rising awareness regarding bladder health and urinary tract infections (UTIs) is expected to spur demand for various health supplements in China. With a growing number of individuals in China prioritizing preventive healthcare, there is a significant expansion in opportunities for D-Mannose suppliers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the D-Mannose market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder, capsules & tablets), end use (functional food, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, others), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Liquid Dietary Supplements in Europe : Sales of liquid dietary supplements in Europe are estimated at US$ 13.66 billion in 2024, as per the latest market study published by Fact.

Whey Protein Concentrate Market : The global whey protein concentrate market size is estimated at US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2033-end.

Milk Protein Concentrate Market : The global milk protein concentrate market size is calculated at US$ 4.01 billion for 2024 and is projected to reach a size of US$ 7.64 billion by the end of 2034.

