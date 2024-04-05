Russians Launch Five Missile Strikes On Korotych Near Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian forces launched five missile strikes on the village of Korotych near Kharkiv, attacking a civilian airfield that has long been out of service.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the National Police Investigation Department in Kharkiv region, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Five missile strikes at one place. At night, the Russians attacked Korotych. Their target was a non-operational airfield. The hangars were damaged. The whole area is covered with craters as a result of the shelling. A fire broke out at the site," he said.

According to preliminary data, the Russians used the S-300 system.

"Investigators, forensic experts and police explosives experts are working at the site, looking for debris. This time there were no casualties," Bolvinov said.

The head of the regional police, Volodymyr Tymoshko, said in his morning report that Russian troops launched at least six missiles, including Iskander-M, at Korotych and the surrounding area during the day (April 4-5).

As reported, on April 4, at 12:45 a.m., a 36-year-old employee of an agricultural enterprise was killed in an enemy shelling of a land plot between Berezivka and Korotych in the Kharkiv district. A 55-year-old and a 21-year-old man were wounded. Three agricultural equipment units were damaged.

Photo: Serhiy Bolvinov / Facebook