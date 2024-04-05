Lithuania To Purchase 3,000 Uavs For Ukraine - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania will purchase 3,000 drones of its own production for Ukraine, as well as allocate EUR 15 million for rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Lithuania will purchase three thousand Lithuanian drones for Ukraine and allocate 15 million euros for rehabilitation programs for wounded Ukrainian soldiers. We agreed on this with the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė during my visit to Vilnius," he informed.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, Lithuania will also provide EUR 35 million for the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition.

In particular, Lithuania is actively involved in the recovery of Ukraine and will allocate another EUR 5 million for education and EUR 12 million to help veterans, rebuild schools and kindergartens, and arrange bomb shelters.

The head of the Ukrainian government also noted that the state highly appreciates Lithuania's readiness to participate in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and its assistance in Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"I thanked Lithuania for its clear position on blocking the export of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products to the EU, as well as for its leadership on the sanctions track," Shmyhal summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal began a visit to Lithuania and met with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė.