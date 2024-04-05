Azerbaijan's Next Satellite Launch Scheduled For 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Climate change monitoring relies heavily on space technology, it is possible to measure climate change using more than160 satellites worldwide.

According to Azernews, this was stated by Samad Asadov, thechairman of "Azercosmos," in his remarks to journalists.

He noted that 60 percent of the information obtained aboutclimate change comes from space.

Asadov stated that the space agency is currently operating inall parameters in the liberated territories.

The chairman also announced that the next satellite projects areunderway.

"We plan to launch the next optical observation satellite intoorbit in 2026."