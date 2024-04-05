Ind V Aus Hockey Test Series: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Venue

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team will take on Australia in a five-match Test series that will help both teams gauge their preparations in their run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The series kicks off on April 6 followed by matches on April 7, 10, 12, and 13. All matches will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth.
India are currently ranked at No. 4 in the FIH World Rankings, while Australia are at No. 5.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming India vs Australia: Hockey Test Series live coverage and broadcast:
What: India vs Australia: Hockey Test Series
When: April 6 - April 13, 2024
Where: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth, Australia
Time: 2:00 PM (IST) onwards
Live streaming in India: JioCinema
Television broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1 (HD), Sports18 - 3
Indian Men's Team for five-match test series against Australia:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.
