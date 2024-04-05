Diplomatic Tensions Rise As Ecuador Expels Mexican Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This night Ecuador took a decisive diplomatic step by declaring Raquel Serur Smeke, the Mexican Ambassador in Quito, an undesirable person.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ecuador made this announcement, pointing to displeasing comments from Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Mexican President.



These remarks led to the decision, which aligns with international diplomatic norms under the Vienna Convention.



The ambassador must now leave Ecuador promptly, yet this does not sever diplomatic relations.



The issue stemmed from President López Obrador's remarks on Ecuador's 2023 elections and the killing of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicenci on August 9, in a violent event.







His death deeply affected Ecuador, casting a shadow over its societal harmony and democratic values.



Additionally, Ecuador faces challenges from global criminal networks, posing risks to its governance and public safety.



The nation stands firm on principles of dignity and non-interference, ensuring respect for its sovereignty.



The backdrop to this dispute includes a refusal by Mexico a month prior, to allow Ecuadorian officials entry to its Quito embassy.



They aimed to detain Jorge Glas, the former Ecuadorian Vice President, accused of corruption.



Glas has been taking refuge in the embassy since December 17, awaiting a decision on his asylum application in Mexico.



This situation adds complexity to the diplomatic friction, underscoring the delicate balance between international relations and national legal actions.

