Parallel Dollar Shows Downward Trend In Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a noteworthy trend, Argentina's parallel dollar, or "blue dollar," has been on a decline, with its rate hitting 1,000 pesos per US dollar at major exchange outlets as of Thursday.



This dip of five pesos mirrors a reduction from the day before, cumulating in a 10 peso (1%) fall over the week.



Since the year's start, the US dollar has depreciated by about 25 pesos or 2.4% against the backdrop of a 36.6% inflation rate over two months.



This situation has narrowed the price gap between the informal and the official currency rates to 16% for transactions in the wholesale market.



The disparity with the official retail dollar, used for everyday transactions and quoted by the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (BCRA) , stands at 11%.







Notably, the financial dollar rates, emerging from the stock market, also softened.



The Electronic Payment Market (MEP) rate dropped below 1,000 pesos, settling around 997 pesos per dollar.



Similarly, the Cash with Liquidation (CCL) rate saw a decrease, averaging 1,057 pesos per dollar.



Analysts link this downward movement of the parallel dollar to the onset of Argentina's major harvesting season for crops like soy, corn, and wheat.



This period typically boosts the availability and supply of foreign currency, influencing the market dynamics.

Background

The drop in Argentina's parallel dollar rate , indicating cheaper US dollars in the unofficial market, is significant for several intertwined reasons.



It acts as a gauge of the nation's economic health and confidence levels, suggesting potentially growing trust or policy effectiveness.



This decline could also ease inflationary pressures by reducing import costs.



Since Argentines often rely on this market due to official currency buying restrictions, changes in the rate directly affect the affordability of foreign goods and services.



Moreover, a shrinking disparity between official and parallel rates might signal market alignment with governmental policies,

