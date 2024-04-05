Brazil’S Remarkable 2023 Drop In Amazon Deforestation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a noteworthy move for 2023, Brazil dramatically cut down the rate of deforestation in the Amazon by 36%, a milestone not seen since 2015.



This significant achievement, spotlighted in an international report and dominating Brazilian media, underscores a pivotal shift in environmental policy and action within the country.



Occupying 60% of this expansive and vital rainforest, Brazil's efforts are crucial in the global fight against forest loss.



Data from the University of Maryland's Global Land Analysis and Discovery Laboratory GLAD , relying on insights from the Global Forest Watch, illustrates this decline.



This marks a shift, reducing Brazil's share in global primary forest loss from 43% in 2022 to 30% in 2023.







President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration has actively fought illegal logging and enhanced Amazon's indigenous lands protection.



After his re-election, President Lula quickly reversed harmful environmental policies, recognized indigenous lands, and increased enforcement.



With an eye on achieving zero deforestation by 2030, Brazil's ambition reflects a broader commitment to environmental recovery and sustainability.



This vision encompasses revitalizing lands previously marred by agricultural and livestock activities.



The importance of primary tropical forests like the Amazon cannot be overstated - they are essential for sequestering carbon and preserving biodiversity.



Brazil's 2023 endeavor is not just a national victory but a beacon of hope, exemplifying proactive environmental stewardship for the world to follow.

