Mixed Fortunes For Brazilian Clubs In Libertadores Opener

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The opening round of the Copa Libertadores showcased a range of outcomes, from victories to defeats, for Brazilian football clubs.



Among seven teams, only Atlético-MG secured a win, triumphing 4-1 over Caracas in Venezuela, thanks to outstanding performances from Guilherme Arana and Paulinho.



This victory stood as a beacon of hope amidst otherwise disappointing outcomes for Brazil's representatives.



Flamengo managed a 1-1 draw in Bogotá against Millonarios, while Grêmio was defeated 2-0 by The Strongest in La Paz.



Subsequent matches saw Palmeiras and Fluminense both settling for draws against San Lorenzo and Alianza Lima.



Meanwhile, Botafogo and São Paulo faced defeats to Junior Barranquilla and Talleres, underscoring a tough beginning for the Brazilian contenders.







The group standings mirror these varied performances . Colo-Colo leads Group A, leaving Fluminense and Alianza Lima with a single point each.



Talleres tops Group B, with Barcelona de Guayaquil and Cobresal also drawing their match.



Grêmio and São Paulo sit at the bottom of Groups C and B, with Botafogo facing a similar fate in Group D due to goal difference.



Conversely, Atlético-MG shines in Group G, setting a high bar with their initial win.



Looking ahead to the second round, Brazilian teams are poised for crucial matches that could shape their Libertadores campaigns.



Success in these games is vital for advancing to the knockout stages, where the top two teams from each group will compete, with placements decided through a draw.

