Friday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them


4/5/2024 6:17:09 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, April 5, offers football fans a feast of matches from both South American and European competitions.

The spotlight is on the Women's Euro Qualifiers featuring Belgium vs. Spain, England vs. Sweden, and France vs. Ireland.

GERMAN SOCCER


  • 13:30 – 2.Bundesliga: Paderborn vs. Hertha Berlin – Onefootball
  • 13:30 – 2.Bundesliga: Rostock vs. Wehen – Onefootball
  • 15:30 – Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen – Onefootball, Canal GOAT, and sportv


SPANISH SOCCER

  • 15:30 – LaLiga2: Elche vs. Oviedo – Star+

FRENCH SOCCER

  • 16:00 – Ligue 1: Lille vs. Olympique Marseille – Espn3 and Star+

ENGLISH SOCCER

  • 16:00 – Championship: Rotherham United vs. Plymouth Argyle – Star+

ITALIAN SOCCER

  • 15:45 – Serie A: Salernitana vs. Sassuolo – Star+

EUROPEAN SOCCER

  • 12:00 – Latvian Championship: Auda vs. Valmiera – Onefootball
  • 14:00 – Danish Championship: Lyngby vs. Odense – Onefootball
  • 14:30 – Austrian Championship: Altach vs. Tirol – Onefootball
  • 16:15 – Portuguese Championship: Farense vs. Boavista – Star+

AMERICAS SOCCER

  • 17:30 – Colombian B League: Tigres vs. Huila – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
  • 19:00 – Uruguayan Championship: Boston River vs. Defensor Sporting – Star+
  • 21:00 – Ecuadorian Championship: Orense vs. Mushuc Runa – Star+
  • 21:30 – USL Championship: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising – Star+

GLOBAL SOCCER

  • 05:45 – Australian Championship: WS Wanderers vs. Brisbane Roar – YouTube (A-Leagues)
  • 11:00 – Indian Championship: Goa FC vs. Hyderabad – Onefootball
  • 16:00 – Saudi Championship: Al-Khaleej FC vs. Al Hilal – YouTube (Esporte na Band and Canal GOAT), BandPlay, com, and BandSports
  • 16:00 – Saudi Championship: Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Taawoun – Canal GOAT
  • 16:00 – Saudi Championship: Damac vs. Al-Nassr – Canal GOAT

WOMEN'S SOCCER

  • 15:45 – Euro Qualifiers: Belgium vs. Spain – Star+
  • 16:00 – Euro Qualifiers: England vs. Sweden – Espn4 and Star+
  • 16:10 – Euro Qualifiers: France vs. Ireland – Star+
  • 22:45 – Friendly: New Zealand vs. Thailand – Fifa+

YOUTH SOCCER

  • 21:30 – Brazilian U-20 Championship: Corinthians vs. Fortaleza – sportv

FUTSAL

  • 17:00 – Women's Super Cup: Female vs. Taboão – YouTube (Nosso Futebol)
  • 19:00 – Women's Super Cup: SERC vs. Leoas da Serra – YouTube (Nosso Futebol)
  • 19:00 – LNF: Tubarão vs. São Lourenço – YouTube (LNF TV)
  • 20:00 – LNF: Blumenau vs. Sorocaba – YouTube (LNF TV)
  • 20:00 – LNF: Corinthians vs. Joaçaba – YouTube (LNF TV and CazéTV)

