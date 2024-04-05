Friday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, April 5, offers football fans a feast of matches from both South American and European competitions.
The spotlight is on the Women's Euro Qualifiers featuring Belgium vs. Spain, England vs. Sweden, and France vs. Ireland.
GERMAN SOCCER
13:30 – 2.Bundesliga: Paderborn vs. Hertha Berlin – Onefootball
13:30 – 2.Bundesliga: Rostock vs. Wehen – Onefootball
15:30 – Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen – Onefootball, Canal GOAT, and sportv
SPANISH SOCCER
15:30 – LaLiga2: Elche vs. Oviedo – Star+
FRENCH SOCCER
16:00 – Ligue 1: Lille vs. Olympique Marseille – Espn3 and Star+
ENGLISH SOCCER
16:00 – Championship: Rotherham United vs. Plymouth Argyle – Star+
ITALIAN SOCCER
15:45 – Serie A: Salernitana vs. Sassuolo – Star+
EUROPEAN SOCCER
12:00 – Latvian Championship: Auda vs. Valmiera – Onefootball
14:00 – Danish Championship: Lyngby vs. Odense – Onefootball
14:30 – Austrian Championship: Altach vs. Tirol – Onefootball
16:15 – Portuguese Championship: Farense vs. Boavista – Star+
AMERICAS SOCCER
17:30 – Colombian B League: Tigres vs. Huila – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
19:00 – Uruguayan Championship: Boston River vs. Defensor Sporting – Star+
21:00 – Ecuadorian Championship: Orense vs. Mushuc Runa – Star+
21:30 – USL Championship: FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising – Star+
GLOBAL SOCCER
05:45 – Australian Championship: WS Wanderers vs. Brisbane Roar – YouTube (A-Leagues)
11:00 – Indian Championship: Goa FC vs. Hyderabad – Onefootball
16:00 – Saudi Championship: Al-Khaleej FC vs. Al Hilal – YouTube (Esporte na Band and Canal GOAT), BandPlay, com, and BandSports
16:00 – Saudi Championship: Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Taawoun – Canal GOAT
16:00 – Saudi Championship: Damac vs. Al-Nassr – Canal GOAT
WOMEN'S SOCCER
15:45 – Euro Qualifiers: Belgium vs. Spain – Star+
16:00 – Euro Qualifiers: England vs. Sweden – Espn4 and Star+
16:10 – Euro Qualifiers: France vs. Ireland – Star+
22:45 – Friendly: New Zealand vs. Thailand – Fifa+
YOUTH SOCCER
21:30 – Brazilian U-20 Championship: Corinthians vs. Fortaleza – sportv
FUTSAL
17:00 – Women's Super Cup: Female vs. Taboão – YouTube (Nosso Futebol)
19:00 – Women's Super Cup: SERC vs. Leoas da Serra – YouTube (Nosso Futebol)
19:00 – LNF: Tubarão vs. São Lourenço – YouTube (LNF TV)
20:00 – LNF: Blumenau vs. Sorocaba – YouTube (LNF TV)
20:00 – LNF: Corinthians vs. Joaçaba – YouTube (LNF TV and CazéTV)
