Friday’S Morning Call: Focus On U.S. Job Data And Petrobras Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial Markets are keenly awaiting this Friday's U.S. job report for March, as its impact on interest rates is significant.



Rates, now between 5.25% and 5.50%, might shift. Investors speculate on policy tightening from mid-year, yet uncertainty prevails.



Attention also turns to February's financial stats and Petrobras updates. The oil giant's dividend decision remains pending, sparking interest.



Meanwhile, the Brazilian stock market edged up by 0.09% to 127,427.53 points, with the dollar gaining 0.20%, valued at R$ 5.0507.



This modest increase reflects the market's reaction to potential leadership changes at state-owned Petrobras and cautious sentiments in New York's financial markets.



Speculation about Jean-Paul Prates being replaced by BNDE president Aloizio Mercadante led to a 1.41% drop in Petrobras shares, falling to R$ 37.88.



This followed a brief plummet, erasing about R$2.5 billion in market value, triggered by rumors of Mercadante's potential appointment.







Nonetheless, the stock recovered slightly after reports that the government might approve extraordinary dividend payments, signaling potential benefits for shareholders.



Verde Asset's Daniel Leichsering predicts the dollar's surge will level off due to inflation control efforts.



Eventually, it might weaken compared to other currencies, offering a broader market perspective.



New York's markets closed lower amid a widespread sell-off. Federal Reserve remarks and geopolitical tensions spurred oil price hikes and a rush to Treasuries, affecting yields.



These events led to the Dow Jones falling 1.35% to 38,596.98 points, the S&P 500 dropping 1.23% to 5,147.21 points, and the Nasdaq decreasing 1.40% to 16,049.08 points, all happening before the job data release.

MENAFN05042024007421016031ID1108062947