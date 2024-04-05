Israel Thwarts ISIS Supporters' Attack Plan In East Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The police and the Israeli Internal Security Agency announced on Thursday that they had thwarted a terrorist attack plot by ISIS supporters in East Jerusalem.

According to them, two ISIS supporters intended to attack a police station and a stadium using explosives and gunfire.

According to Fox News, the Jerusalem police explained that an ISIS member who had received training outside of Israel recruited two others into the group and taught them how to make explosives and how to use them.

Shin Bet, the Israeli Internal Security Agency, stated in a release that“during interrogations, it became apparent that these individuals had pledged allegiance to ISIS.”

They were attempting to construct a bomb but were unsuccessful. They intended to carry out gunfire later.

Earlier, ISIS managed to carry out a deadly attack in Moscow, resulting in the deaths of 143 people. Following this, Western countries and Israel increased their security measures. Meanwhile, Turkey launched several operations to apprehend ISIS members and supporters.

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas since October, tensions have continued to escalate, resulting in sporadic outbreaks of violence and clashes. Despite efforts to broker ceasefires and negotiations, both sides have struggled to find a lasting resolution to the deep-rooted issues fueling the conflict.

Recent events have seen Israel thwarting an attack plan by ISIS supporters in East Jerusalem, underscoring the complex and multifaceted security challenges facing the region. Amidst these tensions, international observers remain vigilant, calling for renewed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and pave the way for a sustainable peace agreement.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram