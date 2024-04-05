(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

5. April 2024





Company Announcement No 25/20 24

Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at 2

April 2024.

Please find the data in the attached file.





The information will also be available on .





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Nr. 25_Ydelsesraekker_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 25-2024