Fia Member Clubs & Sport Federations Of America Express Full Support To Fia President Mohammed Ben Sulayem

34 Heads of FIA Member Clubs and Sport Federations of America Sign Letter in Solidarity with Ben Sulayem FIA Ethics Committee publishes unanimous report absolving Ben Sulayem of unfounded accusations

Friday, April 5, 2024: The President of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem has received an official letter by 34 heads of FIA Member Clubs and Sport Federations of America, expressing their full support following accusations of him interfering with proceedings related to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year.

After a thorough internal investigation led by external and independent members and a series of interviews with over ten witnesses, the FIA Ethics Committee had published a report absolving Ben Sulayem of any wrongdoings and accusations, stating:“Allegations against the FIA President were unsubstantiated and strong evidence beyond any reasonable doubt was presented to support the determination of the FIA Ethics Committee.”

Committee members also commended Ben Sulayem's transparency and compliance during the investigation, leading to his exoneration after no evidence was found to substantiate the allegations.



In a previous statement to member clubs, FIA President had highlighted that such unfounded allegations were meant as an attack against FIA's leadership, doubting the very foundations of the federation, which cannot be tolerated.

Rallying behind Ben Sulayem, over thirty heads of FIA Member Clubs and Sport Federations of America have shown their unwavering endorsement to President Ben Sulayem, who“acted honorably” according to their letter, published on the FIA website.

The letter's signatories also accused biased media of working according to doubtful agendas on spreading wrongful news to taint Ben Sulayem's unblemished reputation, further to his many achievements in his role as FIA President. They also asked relevant authorities to take necessary legal actions against the parties who made the allegations, accusing them of slander.

Voicing out their support, they wrote:“We endorse and ratify our vote of confidence in support of Mr. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for his stewardship of the FIA and his progress to fulfilling his commitment to transform the FIA in an ethical and transparent manner in order to better serve its members.”