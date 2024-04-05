RTA Announces Service Hours During Holiday Of Eid Al Fitr 1445H (2024)

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 5th April 2024

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the business hours of all services during the holiday of Eid Al Fitr 1445H (2024) covering Customer Happiness Centres, Paid Parking Zones, Public Buses, Dubai Metro & Tram, Marine Transport means, and Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing).

Service Providers Centres (Vehicle Testing)

Service Providers Centers are closed during Eid Al Fitr 1445 Hijri holidays from 29 Ramadan to 3rd Shawwal. Work will resume on 4th Shawwal, provided that Just (Vehicle Testing Service) will be provided Only on 29th Ramadan and 3rd Shawwal 1445 Hijri / 2024 Gregorian.

Customer Happiness Centres

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Holidays, provided that Smart Customers Centres of Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf centres and RTA Head Office will remain operational as usual 24/7 .

Dubai Metro

Saturday 6th April: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day), Sunday 7th April: 8:00 am – 1:00 am (next day), Monday – Saturday, 8th-13th April: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day), and Sunday 14th April 8:00 am – 12:00 midnight.

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day), and Sunday: 9:00 am – 1:00 am (next day).

Dubai Bus

Adjustments will be made to the operating hours of Dubai Bus and intercity buses during the EID Al Fitr holiday. To know about the changes during the EID Al Fitr Holiday, please enter the S'hail App.

Marine Transport

Water Taxi

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): 4:15 pm – 11:25 pm, Based on Demand: 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm. Customers must place their reservations in advance.

Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall - Marina Walk: 12:00 pm – 11:05 pm, Marina Promenade - Marina Mall: 3:55 pm – 10:00 pm, Marina Terrace - Marina Walk: 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, and Full Route: 3:55 pm - 9:40 pm.

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba - Marina Mall, Marina Mall – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Dubai Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 2:25 pm & 7:25 pm, Dubai Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): 1:50 pm & 6:50 pm, Bluewaters - Marina Mall (FR2): 2:55 pm & 7:55 pm, Marina Mall - Bluewaters (FR2): 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm, Bluewaters – Dubai Canal (FR2): 1:20 pm & 6:20 pm, Dubai Marina Tourist trips (Roundtrips) (FR4): 11:30 am & 4:30 pm, Al Ghubaiba – Sharjah Aquarium (FR5): 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm, and Sharjah Aquarium – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm.

Abra

Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas (CR3): 10:00 am – 10:45 pm, Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (CR4): 10:00 am – 11:25 pm, Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5): 10:00 am – 11:15 pm, Baniyas - Al Seef (CR6): 10:00 am – 00:00 am, Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Dubai Old Souq (CR7): 3:10 pm – 10:55 pm, Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9): 4:00 pm – 11:50 pm, Al Jaddaf - DFC (BM2): 08:00 am – 11:50 pm.

Tourist trips (Roundtrips) from Sheikh Zayed Road Marine Transport Station (TR6): 4:00 pm – 10:15 pm.

Public Parking

All public parking will be free of charge (except the multi-level parking terminal), from the 29th of Ramadan till the 3rd of Shawwal, and Tariffs will resume on 4th of Shawwal.