The attack on Russia's Morozovsk airfield was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the military and defense forces. At least six aircraft were destroyed.



This was reported to Ukrinform by a source law enforcement agencies.

The airfield was home to Su-34 bomber jets and Su-27 fighter jets, which are the types of aircraft Russia uses to drop chemical warheads on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and frontline Ukrainian cities.

According to the source, the results of the joint special operation are impressive: at least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, and eight more were severely damaged. In addition to the equipment, about 20 Russian soldiers were killed or injured, the source added.

"This is an important special operation that will significantly reduce the combat potential of the rashists," the agency's source said.

As reported, Russia has announced a massive drone attack on the Morozovsk military airfield, where bomber jets that strike Ukraine are based. This airfield is located in Russia's Rostov region.

The drone attack took place on the night of April 4-5. The first explosions occurred around midnight local time. The governor of the Russian region, Vasily Golubev, said that more than 40 combat drones had attacked the military airfield.

Photo: from social media