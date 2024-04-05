Shmyhal Begins Visit To Lithuania, Meets With Šimonytė

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has begun a visit to Lithuania and met with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė.
According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram .
According to Shmyhal, the agenda includes military and technical cooperation, support for Ukraine's European integration, confiscation of Russia's assets, and tighter restrictions on Russian goods and services. Read also: Shmyhal
meets with Latvian Saeima speaker and deputie
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 4, Denys Shmyhal discussed the provision of military and technical assistance to Ukraine during a meeting with Latvian Prime Evika Silina.
