Shmyhal Begins Visit To Lithuania, Meets With Šimonytė

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has begun a visit to Lithuania and met with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram .

According to Shmyhal, the agenda includes military and technical cooperation, support for Ukraine's European integration, confiscation of Russia's assets, and tighter restrictions on Russian goods and services.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 4, Denys Shmyhal discussed the provision of military and technical assistance to Ukraine during a meeting with Latvian Prime Evika Silina.