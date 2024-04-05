Only Female Candidate From North Bengal, Nirbhoy Didi Is Making Waves In Dakshin Malda

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 5, 2024: After winning millions of hearts in West Bengal and across the nation with her reformist activities, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, popularly known as Nirbhoy Didi, is determined to escalate her battle against unruly and atrocious governance as the only female candidate from North Bengal. In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Nirbhoy Didi will contest from Dakshin Malda seat as the firebrand candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Currently, Nirbhoy Didi serves the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from English Bazar constituency and her indomitable efforts towards women's safety and equality, socioeconomic empowerment of migrant workers, rural populace, and communal harmony in the region blessed her with the title â€œNirbhoy Didiâ€, a moniker that truly defines her courageous and unyielding spirit to protect the oppressed and exploited masses.



As an advocate of social justice and the epitome of simplicity, Nirbhoy Didi is synonymous with providing humanity with selfless services due to her unparalleled initiatives in the region. Her loud voice and strong stead as a Social Worker, Women's Rights Activist, and proponent of inclusive development connect her with even the least accessible and unheard people.



On being the only female candidate from North Bengal and contesting the election from Dakshin Malda, as one of the most promising candidates in the states, Nirbhoy Didi commented, â€œItâ€TMs high time to save Dakshin Malda from violence, arson, riots, communal outrage, illegal immigration, bomb manufacturing, fake currencies, illegal transportation of arms and ammunition, and narcotic drugs. Only the staunch leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji can pave a smooth path for us in this noble mission.â€



â€œI express my deepest gratitude to the world's largest political party, BJP, for nominating me as a Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming General Election 2024. Under Modi ji's visionary leadership, this election is going to be spectacular and mammoth. The trust he shows in my capabilities will never go in vain, and the people of Bengal will soon get their true freedom,â€ Nirbhoy Didi added.



On the other hand, local people are exhibiting their firm support for Nirbhoy Didi through their massive and conspicuous presence in her campaigns and rallies.

