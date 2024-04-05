UN Human Rights Council Calls To Stop Arms Exports To Israeli Occupation Entity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 5 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) adopted on Friday a resolution calling on all States to cease the sale transfer and diversion of arms ammunition and other military equipment technology and less lethal weapons including "dual use" items to the Israeli Occupation.

In this regard, it recalled the International Court of Justice's order of 26 January that there is a reasonable risk of genocide in Gaza.

The resolution requests the Independent International Commission of Inquiry to report on the direct and indirect transfer or sale of those arms including by identifying those used during the Israeli military operation in Gaza since 7th of October and to analyse the legal consequences of these transfers in terms of State responsibility.

The resolution also condemns the use of artificial intelligence to aid military decision-making which may contribute to the commission of international crimes and the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas in Gaza with the reverberating effects on hospitals schools water electricity and shelter.

It invites the UN General Assembly to recommend that the Government of Switzerland in its capacity as depositary of the Fourth Geneva Convention promptly convene the Conference of High Contracting Parties on measures to enforce the Convention in the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem and ensure its respect.

The resolution recognizes that the grave violations of multiple peremptory norms by Israeli occupation amount to ethnic cleansing using starvation as a method of warfare and considers the statement of Israeli officials as "incitement to genocide" and notes that such violations constitute a threat to international peace and security.

The Council called on the Israeli occupation for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to allow humanitarian aid access through land routes. It urged all States to continue to aid emphasizing UNRWA's vital role.

It also called on the Israeli occupation to stop torture and investigate deaths in custody and condemned the Israeli occupation's violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by trying Palestinian children in military courts.

It affirmed that undue restrictions imposed by States on peaceful protests stressing that criticism of violations of international law by Israeli Occupation should not be conflated with antisemitism.

The draft resolution was introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the States of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) except for Albania and supported by Bolivia Cuba and the state of Palestine was voted with 28 votes in favor and only 6 votes against.

In his statement the Permanent Representative of Pakistan Ambassador Bilal Ahmed stressed the need for accountability for the "egregious" crimes against humanity and war crimes that amount to genocide.

On her side the permanent representative of the USA Michele Taylor said that this resolution presents different problems and the "accusation need evidences" adding that Israeli occupation "has not done enough in preventing this high number of victims." (end)

imk











MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108062872