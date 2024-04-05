Kuwaiti Oil Price Up 21 Cents To USD 90.21 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 21 cents to USD 90.21 per barrel on Thursday compared to USD 90.00 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets both increased by USD 1.30 and 1.16 cents respectively, reaching USD 90.65 pb and USD 86.59 pb each. (end)

aam













MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108062871