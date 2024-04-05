Notice To Annual General Meeting In Swiss Properties Invest A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement no. 02-2024

Copenhagen, April 5, 2024



Swiss Properties Invest A/S gives notice to the Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Swiss Properties Invest A/S of the ordinary annual general meeting scheduled as follows:

Date Friday, 19th April 2024

Time 14:00 (CET)

Location Skovshoved Hotel, Strandvejen 267, 2920 Charlottenlund, Denmark

Enclosed you will find notice and agenda for the ordinary annual general meeting.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422.631.240), which was founded on 7 December 2021.

The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52

E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest,dk

Schleppegrellsgade 8

2200 Copenhagen N

Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),

Poul Bundgaard Vej 1, 1.,

2500 Valby

Denmark

Phone (+45) 3345 1000

For further information, please visit the company website:

