Festi Hf.: Updated Financial Calendar 2024/25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi's Financial Calendar published on October 25, 2023, has been altered as follows:
| 1Q 2024
| 23. April 2024
| Q1 2024 Results
| 2Q 2024
| 31. July 2024
| Q2 2024 Results
| 3Q 2024
| 30. October 2024
| Q3 2024 Results
| 4Q 2024
| 5. February 2025
| Q4 2024 Results
| AGM
| 5. March 2025
| General Meeting
Please note changed dates for the publication of the Q1 2024 Results, which will take place on April 23, 2024.
The financial results will be published after closing of markets each day.
For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi - ... or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi – ...
MENAFN05042024004107003653ID1108062845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.