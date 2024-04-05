               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Festi Hf.: Updated Financial Calendar 2024/25


4/5/2024 6:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi's Financial Calendar published on October 25, 2023, has been altered as follows:

1Q 2024 23. April 2024 Q1 2024 Results
2Q 2024 31. July 2024 Q2 2024 Results
3Q 2024 30. October 2024 Q3 2024 Results
4Q 2024 5. February 2025 Q4 2024 Results
AGM 5. March 2025 General Meeting

Please note changed dates for the publication of the Q1 2024 Results, which will take place on April 23, 2024.

The financial results will be published after closing of markets each day.

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi - ... or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi – ...


MENAFN05042024004107003653ID1108062845

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search