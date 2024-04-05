(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global GNSS-Based Road Pricing Market - 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

How will the market for road user charging using GNSS-based systems evolve in 2024 and beyond?

This report covers the latest trends and developments in the road tolling market. The report forecasts that the installed base of GNSS-based on-board units deployed for road user charging will grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent from 7.4 million units worldwide in 2023 to 10.6 million units in 2028. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and road tolling schemes.

The global installed base of GNSS-based on-board units deployed for road user charging exceeds 7 million units

GNSS-based road pricing refers to the charging of road users using global navigation satellite system (GNSS) sensors inside vehicles. The road pricing umbrella term typically covers various types of schemes such as electronic toll collection (ETC) and road user charging (RUC) as well as vignettes and congestion charging.

More than a dozen countries around the world have GNSS-based RUC/ETC systems that are in operation or about to be launched in the near-term. The vast majority of these are so far located in Europe but there are also programs in operation in North America and Asia-Pacific as well. Berg Insight estimates that the installed base of GNSS-based on-board units deployed for road user charging reached more than 7.4 million units worldwide in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3 percent, the installed base is forecasted to reach almost 10.6 million units in 2028.

Berg Insight ranks Russia, Germany and Poland as the largest markets in terms of the number of GNSS-equipped vehicles for road user charging purposes. The Russian implementation is the largest in the world with more than 1 million on-board units in use for the Platon ETC system. Germany and Poland are the runners-up with the Lkw-Maut and e-TOLL systems respectively.

Other countries with more than half a million on-board units in use include Belgium with the Kilometer Charge, Hungary's HU-GO and the Czech Republic with the CzechToll satellite toll system. Bulgaria and Slovakia also have several hundred thousand on-board units deployed. The remaining top-10 markets are New Zealand and Switzerland with the eRUC and LSVA implementations respectively. The fragmented US market has a few operational RUC programs on state level and the country is just outside of the global top-10 so far.

The road pricing space is affected by various market drivers and industry trends that will shape the sector in the years to come. The European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) is driving interoperability in the major European market and there is a trend towards GNSS at the expense of other technologies from a global perspective.

There is moreover an emerging shift from traditional windshield OBUs to also including other hardware form factors in road user charging implementations for various vehicle types. The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and associated fuel tax losses are moreover favouring distance-based RUC overall. Various value-added service offerings are furthermore facilitated as electronic tolling is converging with vehicle telematics.

Who should read the report?

The Global GNSS-Based Road Pricing Market is the foremost source of information about the market for electronic toll collection and road user charging based on global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). Whether you are a toll system operator, technology supplier, service provider, telematics vendor, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Highlights from the report:



Introduction to global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) and road pricing.

Insights from numerous interviews with toll system operators and service providers.

Comprehensive overview of operational GNSS-based road pricing schemes in 11 countries as well as numerous planned and potential developments in other markets.

Profiles of 10 key companies active in the GNSS-based road user charging value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments. Market forecasts lasting until 2028.

Key questions answered:



What different types of players are involved in the road user charging value chain?

What regional differences are there between markets?

How is the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) impacting the market?

What technologies are used for electronic toll collection and road user charging?

Is the growing popularity of electric vehicles affecting the road user charging space?

Which other trends and drivers are shaping the market? How will the GNSS-based road pricing market evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction to GNSS and Road Pricing

1.1 Introduction to Global Navigation Satellite Systems

1.1.1 GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BDS

1.1.2 SBAS

1.2 Introduction to road pricing

1.2.1 Electronic Toll Collection and Road User Charging

1.2.2 Vignettes and e-vignettes

1.2.3 Congestion charging

1.3 GNSS-based road pricing

1.4 Alternative and complementary technologies and infrastructure

1.4.1 DSRC and ANPR

1.5 European Electronic Toll Service

1.6 Scope and delimitations

2. GNSS-Based Road Pricing Schemes

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Belgium

2.1.2 Bulgaria

2.1.3 Czech Republic

2.1.4 Germany

2.1.5 Hungary

2.1.6 Poland

2.1.7 Slovakia

2.1.8 Switzerland

2.1.9 Other countries

2.2 Rest of World

2.2.1 New Zealand

2.2.2 Russia

2.2.3 United States

2.2.4 Other countries

3. Market Forecasts and Conclusions

3.1 Market analysis

3.1.1 Major countries for GNSS-based road user charging

3.1.2 Market forecasts for GNSS-based road user charging

3.1.3 Regional market characteristics

3.2 Market drivers and trends

3.2.1 EETS drives interoperability across Europe

3.2.2 The tolling technology landscape is trending towards GNSS

3.2.3 Form factor developments in the RUC/ETC space

3.2.4 Electric vehicles and declining fuel tax revenues favour distance-based RUC

3.2.5 Convergence of vehicle telematics and electronic tolling facilitates VAS

4. Company Profiles and Strategies

4.1 Axxes

4.2 Continental

4.3 Emovis

4.4 EROAD

4.5 Eurowag

4.6 ITIS Holding

4.7 Kapsch

4.8 Telepass

4.9 Toll4Europe

4.10 TotalEnergies

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900