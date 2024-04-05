Over 800,000 Jewellery Items From 500 Global Exhibitors To Showcase At International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) International Jewellery Kobe (IJK 2024), organized by RX Japan, is set to be the premier jewellery event of the year, taking place from May 16-18, 2024, at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall. With over 800,000 jewellery items from 500 international exhibitors, IJK 2024 will open its doors for an opportunity for networking, product showcasing, and business expansion in the jewellery industry.



The sheer scale of IJK 2024 makes it a must-attend event for exhibitors and visitors alike. Exhibitors will have the chance to showcase their latest collections, interact with industry professionals, and expand their business reach.



For visitors, IJK 2024 offers a unique opportunity to discover a wide range of jewellery styles, from traditional to contemporary, and to connect with global brands and designers.



One of the key highlights of IJK 2024 is the diverse range of participants. Renowned international jewellery brands like Cartier, BVLGARI, Tiffany&Co., and ROLEX will be presented by exhibitors, showcasing their exquisite creations for sale.



Additionally, locally grown Japanese jewellery names like MIKIMOTO and TASAKI will be featured, highlighting the craftsmanship and artistry of Japanese designers. Visitors can also explore high-quality 'Akoya Pearls' at 'Pearl City' Kobe, adding to the rich offerings of the event. Brands from other countries, far from Japan, will also be participating, demonstrating the global appeal and reach of IJK.



"We are thrilled to announce that IJK 2024 is on track to be the largest edition yet, with a record number of exhibitors expected," said IJK show director, Yoshihito Waki. "This year's show will offer a wide selection of jewellery and jewellery-related products, making it a must-visit event for anyone in the industry."



In addition to the wide array of jewellery items on display, IJK 2024 will also feature rare finds, adding to the excitement and exclusivity of the event. Visitors can expect to discover unique pieces that are sure to captivate and inspire.



