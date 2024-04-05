Netapp Empowers Women-Led Deep Tech Startups In India

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) Three out of the five data-driven deep tech startups, graduated from the 12th cohort of accelerator programme 'NetApp Excellerator' are led by women founders, the data infrastructure company said on Friday.

The five startups are NEMA AI, Zeron, Chaos Genius, Kensu and Blockfenders. Out of these, NEMA AI, Chaos Genius and Zeron were co-founded by women to address contemporary challenges.

The 12th cohort focused on developing cutting-edge solutions in data management, neuroscience, and AI-based consumer insights, according to NetApp.

"This cohort also marks the graduation of 18 startups mentored under 'NetApp ExcellerateHER' -- an initiative that mentors startups with women founders to help them navigate specific challenges," said Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director at NetApp India.

Over the last year, generative AI has cemented its position for its potential to automate tasks, and drive product innovation.

At this juncture, NetApp's approach to AI is equipping them with solutions that deliver management simplicity, anywhere data lives.

"Through the cohorts we have seen an increase in the number of startups that are leveraging deep tech to offer data-centric and unique business solutions,” Chhabria added.

Over the last seven years, NetApp has mentored a total of 77 startups, including 29 global startups and 18 women-led startups.

In the past five years, eight startups have had successful exits. The alumni startups have collectively raised over $360 million, said the company.