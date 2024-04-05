Salman’S Tip For Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma: ‘Hard Work Will Always Pay Off’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan heaped praise on brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's hard work and dedication for the upcoming film 'Ruslaan'.

Sharing the action-packed trailer on X (formerly called Twitter), Salman asked Aayush to always keep giving his best to his work.

"Aayush, I can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into 'Ruslaan', no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish u all the best. Roaring in cinemas on April 26, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer #AayushSharma @IamJagguBhai @sushrii @karanlbutani @KKRadhamohan #ZaheerIqbal @SunielVShetty,” Salman wrote.

Aayush is married to Salman's youngest sister, Arpita Khan. They got married in 2014. The couple shares two children.

'Ruslaan' will be released on the big screen on April 26.