Enemy Tries To Attack Energy Facilities In Odesa Region With Drones At Night

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is once again laying routes through residential areas of civilian settlements, as a result of which the fragments of downed drones damaged several private houses and outbuildings in the Zaporizhzhia district. No people were injured," the military said.

They informed that at night the enemy attacked from the south with several waves of attack drones. The Shahed-131/136 type UAVs from the temporarily occupied Crimea entered both through the temporarily occupied left-bank part of the Kherson region and from the Black Sea.

The first wave of attacks targeted the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In two hours of combat operations, two drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region and seven in Zaporizhzhia.

"In the next wave, the enemy attacked the Odesa region, targeting the energy infrastructure. Within half an hour of combat, all four drones were shot down," the Southern Defense Forces added.

As reported earlier, on the night of April 5, the enemy attacked Ukraine with five missiles and used 13 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. All drones were destroyed by air defense forces.