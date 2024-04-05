Ministry Of Youth And Sports Releases New Ranking Table Of National Sportsmen

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has released aranking table of the national teams' sportsmen in Olympicsports.

As of April 1, 2024, the artistic gymnast Zohra Aghamirova leadsthe list with 610 points, the rhythmic gymnastics team is secondwith 580 points and Judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who scored 365 points,ranks third, Azernews reports.

Rating points are calculated according to the rules establishedby the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

International competitions are divided into five categoriesbased on their ranking, and points are awarded according to placingin these competitions.

Recall that Azerbaijani sportsmen achieved a historic milestonewith a record-breaking 1472 medals last year.

Out of the total medal count, 799 medals (214 gold, 208 silver,and 377 bronze) were earned from the Olympics sports list, 587medals (223 gold, 159 silver, and 205 bronze) from non-Olympiccompetitions, and 86 medals (27 gold, 31 silver, and 28 bronze)from the Paralympics sports list.

In December 2023, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sportshosted a gala ceremony to celebrate the sporting achievements ofthe year.

The Azerbaijani sportsmen were awarded in the followingcategories: Best Athlete of the Year, Best Women's and Men's Teamsof the Year, Best Coach of the Year, Best Judge of the Year, BestMedical Staff of the Year, Best Sports Federation of the Year, BestSports Club of the Year, etc.