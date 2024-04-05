President Ilham Aliyev Receives Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, hasreceived Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, former Foreign Minister of Türkiye,member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, head of thedelegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports.

