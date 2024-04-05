Red Bridge Food Safety Control Center To Open In Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The construction of the Red Bridge Food Safety Control Centerhas been completed, and it is planned to commence operations in thenear future, Azernews reports, citing the head ofthe Food Safety Agency (AQTA), Goshgar Tahmazli, as saying at thefinal report meeting on the topic of Assessment of the Food ControlSystem held in Baku.

He noted that along with strengthening the legislativeframework, the Agency has established a relevant control andregulatory system nationwide and is implementing relevant andpurposeful measures in this directionş

"We attach great importance to ensuring food safety duringimport and export operations. For this purpose, the "Red Bridge"food safety control center will start its activities. At the sametime, in connection with the implementation of the 'State Programon the Great Return to Liberated Territories - Phase I' and toensure food safety in the Agbend town of the Zangilan districtentering the Eastern Zangezur economic region on theAzerbaijan-Iran border, it is envisaged to establish the relevantstructure.

By the way, the Agency continues the process of approvingforeign food facilities intending to operate in our country andexporting their products. So far, nearly 350 foreign foodestablishments have been approved."