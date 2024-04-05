Azerbaijan's State Service Reviews Issues On Preparing Competition Code

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A meeting was held with the heads of natural monopoly entitiesin the Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service underthe Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

The meeting was organized to clarify the areas of naturalmonopoly activity envisaged in the Competition Code, requirementsfor the activities of natural monopoly entities, and the legalregulatory mechanisms arising from this field, as well as todiscuss the enactment of comprehensive legislative tools, economicregulations, and agreements with the competition authorityconcerning the actions of natural monopoly entities subject tostate control and other issues.

During the meeting, the head of the State Service, MammadAbbasbayli, stated that while preparing the Competition Code, whichwill come into force on July 1 of this year, internationalexperience in regulating natural monopoly activities has beenstudied, and innovative proposals have been included in the Codebased on models suitable for our national economy. It wasemphasised that the responsibility measures included in the Codeare aimed at combating violations of the law to supportentrepreneurship and to counter behaviours contrary to theinterests of consumers.

Discussions also focused on allocating investments to sectorsother than those identified in the Code for natural monopolyactivities, starting new areas of activity, restructuring naturalmonopoly entities, abolition, or transfer of powers in the field ofnatural monopoly activities to other legal entities, etc.

In addition, it was emphasised that natural monopoly entitiesoperating in the consumer market must demonstrate fair treatmentand approach to consumers, ensuring prompt handling of citizencomplaints. The importance of creating an environment that ensuresequal access for business entities to products and servicesproduced by natural monopoly entities and the development of anenvironment that ensures equal benefits from products and servicesprovided by natural monopoly entities to business entities werealso noted.

Finally, mutual cooperation and joint activity issues werediscussed for the effective organisation of natural monopolyactivities.