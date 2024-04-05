Smell Of Money: France's Petel Mediates Armenian Provocation In Jerusalem

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

The main priority for Armenia is to implement new projectsrelated to provocation. The main supporter of this project isobviously France.

Given the recent incident in Israel last day, it seems that thehead of the France-Armenia friendship group of the French NationalAssembly, Anne-Laurence Petel, has been infected by thepro-Armenian sentiment and caused a stir on social media. It goeswithout saying that Petel is trying to be more Armenian than theArmenians themselves and gives her support to the Armenian lobbieswith all her might, who want to shield radical Armenians inconnection with the events in the“Cow Garden” quarter inJerusalem.

“The Armenians of Jerusalem are regularly attacked by extremistsand are now being forced out by Israeli police.

Armenians should be able to live peacefully in Israel!” MadamePetel said loudly.

Obviously, the Frenchwoman is provoking a conflict betweenArmenia and Israel, trying to show how“evil Jews” infringe on“poor Armenians.”

In fact, the reason for the incident in the Cow Garden quarteris quite banal. Exaggerating such incidents, which are local innature and not of international importance, is nothing more thancreating agitation. Armenians are trying to present the usual storyaround a commercial real estate transaction as a“seizure ofproperty,” which is a complete lie.

In a word, they sold the land, received the money, but now theydon't want to give it back. Moreover, now the“disadvantaged”Armenians are ringing all the bells and yelling at the whole worldthat the Israelis are not depriving them of their land.

And the Frenchwoman Petel is always on hand. I'm ready to seizeanyone's collar to earn back what I've to get. As they say in thiscase, money has no smell...

It was noted that the Armenians cordoned off this territory anddid not allow Jews there.

Israeli police detained several Armenians.