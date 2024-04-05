US Central Command Drops More Than 50,000 Meals On Civilians N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 5 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (Centcom) announced on Thursday that it had conducted an additional airdrop of humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip to provide basic relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

Centcom said in a statement that the operation included four American C-130 planes and American army soldiers, where 50,680 meals were dropped on needy Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza.

The statement indicated that humanitarian airdrops contribute to the ongoing efforts made by the United States and Jordan to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, stressing that other operations will be organized in the future to provide aid to the Palestinian people.

It added that these operations are part of an ongoing effort to deliver more aid to Gaza by expanding the flow of aid through land corridors.

It is noteworthy that the American administration has repeatedly confirmed that it wants to bring more humanitarian aid into Gaza, but the occupying entity has continued to obstruct the arrival of aid to the population who are facing the risk of famine, according to the United Nations. (end)

amm











