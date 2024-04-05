Assembly's General Secretariat Receives Ballot Boxes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly's General Secretariat on Friday received ballot boxes after the completion of the election results.

General Secretariat's Head of the Receiving and Delivering Committee Omar Al-Ajeel said in a press statement that the committee received the ballot boxes from members of the judicial authority supervising the election in accordance with the procedures stipulated in articles 27, 28, and 31 of Decree-Law no. 4 of 2024.

He stated that the committee checked all ballot boxes to make sure that the boxes were waxed and sealed by members of the judiciary.

He pointed out that the number of boxes received by the General Secretariat is 759 box, which will be kept in the National Assembly building until the completion of the electoral appeals, and later to be handed over to the Ministry of Interior. (end)

