HTX Partners With Samsung To Develop Next-Generation Solutions For Frontliners And Bolster National Cybersecurity Efforts

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2024 - Samsung Electronics Singapore and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that underscores the organisations' commitment to advancing online and public safety in Singapore through technology development and innovation.



(from left) Dennis Jang, President of Samsung Electronics Singapore, and Chan Tsan, Chief Executive of HTX at the MOU signing session, formalising the partnership and solidifying their commitment to advance public and online safety.The agreement paves the way for collaborative, co-development initiatives that address the evolving technological needs of Home Team agencies, allowing frontline responders to execute their duties with greater efficiency and safety. The MoU will also facilitate joint efforts to protect citizens from evolving cyber risks and create a safer, trusted digital space in the Republic.'We are thrilled to collaborate with Samsung and leverage their technological expertise in mobility and wearables to co-create the next generation of frontline technology,' said Chan Tsan, Chief Executive of HTX. 'This partnership is poised to serve as a force multiplier for our Home Team officers, providing them with new capabilities that will bolster their safety and elevate their operational ability to safeguard our community and citizens.''We are honoured to partner with HTX, one of the world's foremost science and technology agencies in homeland security. This collaboration underscores our shared vision of driving innovation to elevate efficacy and create a better future,' highlighted Dennis Jang, President of Samsung Electronics Singapore. 'With the introduction of Galaxy AI in our Galaxy S24 earlier this year, we witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of innovation on workplace productivity and effectiveness. By combining our capabilities with HTX's expertise, we are confident in empowering Singapore's law enforcement agencies with future-ready tools to effectively tackle the dynamic challenges of our changing world.'The MoU outlines three key areas of collaboration between Samsung and HTX:: The partnership focuses on strengthening Singapore's national cybersecurity efforts, particularly in combating scams, spam, and other online risks. Initiatives include pre-loading anti-scam applications like ScamShield App on Samsung devices in Singapore and promoting better cyber hygiene using cybersecurity tools, such as Samsung's Auto Blocker feature to prevent sideloading and block malicious activities. Moreover, the MoU facilitates the exchange of information and expertise between Samsung and HTX, with the aim of fostering future innovations to address these online risks nationwide.Samsung and HTX are committed to co-developing Samsung devices deployed by Home Team agencies. This includes customising Samsung wearables and devices based on specific departmental needs and ensuring the parameters are tailored to local physiological and operational requirements. Additionally, the MoU facilitates potential trials for innovations such as exoskeleton solutions and ultra-wideband smart devices, thereby enhancing Home Team officers' operational and communications capabilities on the field. The agreement also enables secure data exchange between Samsung and HTX for trials that measure the physiological parameters of frontline operators. This can lead to advancements in areas like officer safety and well-being.Lastly, Samsung and HTX will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions for the next generation of ruggedised handsets and supporting mobile applications used by law enforcement agencies. By prioritising the development of future-ready mobility solutions, the agreement can help frontliners remain agile and responsive to emerging threats and evolving situations, ultimately improving public safety and security. The signing of this MoU coincides with Samsung's presence at Milipol Asia PacificTechX Summit 2024 , where the company is showcasing its latest innovations designed to empower law enforcement and bolster cyber defence.Samsung further demonstrates its dedication to innovation by expanding Galaxy AI features to more devices, including the Galaxy S23, Z Flip 5, Z Fold5, and Tab S9 series. This broader integration across the ecosystem highlights Samsung's commitment to empowering users with intelligent, effective, and future-proof technology.Hashtag: #Samsung

About HTX

HTX is the Science and Technology agency in Singapore that integrates a diverse range of scientific and engineering capabilities to innovate and deliver transformative and operationally-ready solutions for homeland security. As a statutory board of the Ministry of Home Affairs, HTX works at the forefront of science and technology to empower Singapore's frontline of security. The mission is to amplify, augment and accelerate the Home Team's advantage and secure Singapore as the safest place on planet earth. Singapore's Home Team Departments include Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Prison Service, Central Narcotics Bureau, etc.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at







