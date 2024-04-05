STAR ISLAND 2024, The World's Alluring Futuristic Fireworks Entertainment To Make Its Highly Anticipated Comeback In Japan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



11th May (Sat) and 12th May (Sun), 2024 at Fukuoka PayPay Dome and Jigyomomochi Special Site

1st June (Sat) and 2nd June (Sun), 2024 at Odaiba Marine Park

Special website: Tickets on sale:

*The above websites are currently available only in English and Japanese.TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2024 - The STAR ISLAND Executive Committee and the STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA Executive Committee are delighted to announce that the futuristic fireworks entertainment, STAR ISLAND, will be held in Japan (Fukuoka and Tokyo) for the first time in five years, having been held in various countries worldwide since 2017.STAR ISLAND has achieved considerable success through its performance in various countries such as Singapore and Saudi Arabia, earning global acclaim from audiences. The STAR ISLAND is composed of six essential components.*The aforementioned components may vary depending on the selected performance area and ticket type.Date and time: 11th May (Sat) and 12th May (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 15:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00.Venue: Fukuoka PayPay Dome, Jigyomomochi Special SiteEstimated number of visitors: approx. 20,000 - 30,000 people / day x 2 daysCo-organisers: Avex Live Creative Inc., MIRARTH HOLDINGS, Inc. / Takara Leben Co., Ltd., JTB Corp. Fukuoka Branch, Fukuoka Softbank HAWKSSupported by Fukuoka City, Television Nishinippon Corporation, and Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd.Tickets:STAR SEAT (In subarea Momochihama): 7,150 JPY / 1 personSTAR VIEW: 14,850 JPY / 1 personSTAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 personCAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 17,600 JPY / 1 personSTAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 personsSTAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 personsLIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-: 72,600 JPY / 2 persons*Price including VAT?STAR ISLAND 2024Date and time: 1st June (Sat) and 2nd June (Sun), 2024 *Doors open 16:00, show starts 19:15 and finishes 21:00.Venue: Odaiba Marine ParkEstimated number of visitors: approx. 15,000 people /day x 2 daysSupported by Tokyo Metropolitan GovernmentTickets: STAR SEAT: 9,350 JPY / 1 personSTAR VIEW: 15,950 JPY / 1 personSTAR PREMIUM VIEW: 18,150 JPY / 1 personCAMERAS ALLOWED SEAT: 19,250 JPY / 1 personSTAR PREMIUM PAIR: 38,500 JPY / 2 personsSTAR GROUP SEAT: 77,000 JPY / 4 personsLIMITED STAR SEAT -DINNER-: 72,600 JPY / 2 persons*Price including VATPerformances to dateSeven performances were produced, attracting more than 15 million people.May 2017: Odaiba Marine ParkMay 2018: Odaiba Marine ParkDecember 2018: Singapore.July 2019: Toyosu Gururi ParkSeptember 2019: Saudi Arabia.December 2019: SingaporeDecember 2022: SingaporeDecember 2023: SingaporeHashtag: #STARISLAND

About STAR ISLAND

STAR ISLAND is a futuristic fireworks entertainment originating in Japan that has been showcased across the globe since 2017. This innovative event, organised by Avex, aims to revitalise the age-old tradition of fireworks, which holds great significance in Japanese culture, by transforming it into a dynamic and engaging form of entertainment for future generations. Avex recognised the challenges posed by the scarcity of successors and financial constraints to the continued existence of fireworks displays. Hence, STAR ISLAND was conceived as a pioneering effort to create an entirely new form of fireworks entertainment that not only nurtures emerging talent, but also promotes sustainable content by addressing pressing social issues pertaining to the preservation of pyrotechnic skills.

