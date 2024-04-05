Cathay Cargo Resumes Freighter Service From Ho Chi Minh City

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2024 - Cathay Cargo welcomed its first freighter flight to Ho Chi Minh City on 4 April 2024 after four years, following its suspension in December 2019 due to the pandemic. The weekly flight, CX3148, will operate from Ho Chi Minh City every Thursday, with the freighter first originating from Hong Kong to Hanoi, then routing to Ho Chi Minh City before returning to Hong Kong. This will supplement Cathay Cargo's current six freighter flights per week from Hanoi to Hong Kong.







Cathay Cargo Freighter Resumption

Decades of presence in Vietnam

Cathay Pacific has been operating passenger services between Vietnam and Hong Kong since 1949. The very first flight carried a significant amount of cargo, including diplomatic mail as well as seafood and vegetables. Testament to the significance of the Vietnam market to its global freighter network, Cathay Cargo commenced full freighter services from Ho Chi Minh City and then Hanoi in March 2008.

In 2023, Cathay Cargo shipped an average of almost 2,000 tonnes of cargo from Vietnam every month, of which about 600 tonnes were carried on Cathay Pacific's twice-daily passenger flights from Ho Chi Minh City. These comprised mainly garments, footwear, fruits, and live and frozen seafood, headed to key destinations such as Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, North East Asia, Australia and North America.

More choices for shippers

In addition to greater cargo capacity, the resumption of the freighter service will give shippers in Ho Chi Minh City access to Cathay Cargo's main-deck solutions, namely Cathay Expert[1] for odd-sized shipments, as well as freight designated as Cargo-Aircraft-Only, such as certain dangerous goods.

Regional Head of Cargo, Southeast Asia Ashish Kapur said: 'We are very excited to welcome our freighter back to Ho Chi Minh City again. With factory activities resuming and air cargo demand picking up, it is timely for us to resume our freighter service from the economic heart of Vietnam. Together with our existing twice daily passenger flights serving the city, the addition of our freighter service will give local businesses more choices, especially in terms of our specialised solutions that can be tailored to suit their needs. Whether it is the latest fashion wear from the factories, fresh dragon fruit from the farms or live seafood from the ocean, we are committed to partnering with them on their journey to bring the best of Vietnam to Hong Kong and the rest of the world.'

Country Manager for Vietnam and Cambodia Nicolas Masse said: 'Our dedicated team in Ho Chi Minh City has been eagerly awaiting the resumption of our freighter service. We have been working hard to ensure we are operationally ready on the ground and able to respond quickly to our customers' needs, whatever they may be. Our team of experts are certainly looking forward to working with our cargo handling agents to deliver the best service to our customers.'

Customer centricity at the forefront

With an aim to become the world's most customer-centric air cargo services brand, Cathay Cargo continues to invest in building its air-cargo expertise to deliver what customers want and to set it and the Hong Kong international aviation hub apart from competitors. Recent investments include Ultra Track , a next-generation track-and-trace tool; putting purchase and confirmation into customers' hands with Click & Ship ; revamping the range of specialist handling solutions; infrastructural upgrades including the Pharma Handling Centre at the Cathay Cargo Terminal ; and digitalising processes and using data to benchmark and measure performance.

[1] Cathay Expert is a customised freight service that provides personalised logistical support for the storage, transportation and delivery of unusual cargo. More details can be found here .



Cathay Cargo