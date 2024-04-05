Formula E To Use Latest Sustainable Tech To Power Its Events Worldwide

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Renewable energy to power the series via biofuel generators, solar arrays and high efficiency batteries

Improved battery efficiency charges four cars simultaneously Multi-year deal with leading global energy solutions provider Aggreko

London, Dubai, Riyadh, 5th April 2024: Formula E has today announced a multi-year deal with leading global energy solutions provider Aggreko to provide the latest sustainable technology to its events globally, contributing to help the series achieve its emissions reductions target (validated by the Science Based Target initiative) of 45% across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2030 from a Season 5 (2019) baseline.



As an Official Provider for Formula E – the world's first net zero carbon sport in line with the 2020 definitions - Aggreko will ensure events are powered via renewable energy such as biofuel generators, solar arrays, and the latest battery technology.

To power select races, Aggreko will be supplying six 300kVA batteries to charge all Formula E cars, as well as varying battery sizes to power the overall circuit at race locations. Each battery is capable of charging four race cars simultaneously, the equivalent of powering 84,000 mobile phones.

These are backed up via Stage V Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) powered generators, which emit 90% less CO2 emissions reducing emissions, nitrogen, sulphates and overall HVO consumption when compared with diesel. Alongside this commitment, selected tracks will be using solar arrays trackside to assist in powering the batteries, helping to maximise its environmental benefits.

With the majority of its 16 international races being street tracks and constructed specifically for the event, Aggreko's temporary solutions make race weekends run seamlessly. Aggreko's experts create specialised tailor-made plans for all worldwide race locations to help power all cars, Formula E's on-site hospitality, the Allianz Fan Village and fan experiences, as well as different energy points around the track such as timing and camera points, ensuring all processes are made to be as efficient and sustainable as possible.

Aggreko's team are well positioned to efficiently power races around the globe, being all hands-on deck, ensuring events run smoothly. This partnership between Aggreko and Formula E aligns with both companies' brand ethos and commitment towards energy transition solutions, sustainable events and making meaningful positive environmental impacts.

David de Behr, Head of Sales, Aggreko Event Services:“Sustainability is at the heart of all what we do in Aggreko, making it the perfect fit for the world's most sustainable motorsport series. Aggreko is aiding Formula E's energy transition journey, supporting its goal to reduce overall emissions by 45% and maintain its position as the world's most sustainable sport,” and in line with our passion to deliver temporary clean energy solutions to the events industry.

Tiziana di Gioia, Chief Revenue Officer, Formula E:“Aggreko is a trusted supplier and expert in forward thinking and sustainable temporary energy solutions, so we're thrilled to have it on board as an Official Provider of the championship. It is vital to us in not just having the correct power to deliver our unique events, but done so in the most sustainable methods possible; something that Aggreko is a true leader and pioneer in.”