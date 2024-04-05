Union Coop Allocates 3 Promotions For Eid Al-Fitr'

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Discounts of up to 60% on 2000 Consumer Goods

Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has announced 3 promotional campaigns for Eid Al-Fitr, including discounts of up to 60% on 2000 food, non-food, and essential consumer goods. This initiative highlights its commitment towards community initiatives aimed at delighting consumers, meeting their needs, and providing them with high-quality products at competitive prices.

It emphasized that this campaign is part of the discount and promotion campaigns dedicated to the blessed month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr, indicating that the offers will be available at all Union Coop branches spread across Dubai in addition to the smart online store (App). These offers encompass all essential and highly consumed products by the public, which will be announced through various means such as magazines and social platforms, aiming to provide shoppers with a wide range of purchasing options.

It pointed out that the Eid Al-Fitr campaign includes discounts on hundreds of food and non-food products, including vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meats, sweets, spices, rice, oil, and other products.

It clarified that it will provide ordering options for all Union Coop offers through the smart online store as part of its policy to delight consumers. The online store offers unique services and benefits aimed at improving the shopping experience for shoppers. Additionally, the Cooperative also provides fast delivery services, self-pickup from Cooperative branches, wholesale purchases, and its offers, among other features that facilitate the online shopping process.