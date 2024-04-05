New Zealand Visa For Swiss, Mexican, Iceland, Bahrain, Finland Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Prior to their arrival in New Zealand, all travelers who are eligible must go through the eTA visa waiver application process. This rule is relevant for people from 190 nations, including those with Swiss passports who do not need a visa. Starting in 2019, all travelers who are exempt from needing a visa, such as Swiss citizens, must get a New Zealand eTA. In July 2019, the NZeTA launched a visa-exempt travel program. Swiss citizens can conveniently visit New Zealand by acquiring the NZeTA, an internet-based electronic travel permit. The NZeTA allows multiple entries and a maximum stay of 90 days, valid for two years. There is no need to print the eTA because it is already electronically tied to the applicant's passport. Swiss citizens who desire to stay in New Zealand for more than three months or for other reasons must obtain a visa. Applicants only have to pay the IVL once during this period. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business or transit purposes without having to worry about presenting visa documentation at an embassy. Swiss citizens can now travel to New Zealand with NZeTA, an electronic travel authorization that you can easily obtain online from your smartphone or PC. Completing the NZeTA Visa Waiver Application takes about 10 minutes.

eTA New Zealand Document Requirements for of Switzerland



A Passport with at least 3 months of remaining validity after the date of intended exit from New Zealand.

A filled-out eTA New Zealand for Switzerland online application form.

A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the eTA and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ICELAND CITIZENS

Before entering New Zealand, all citizens of Iceland and other tourists who are not required to have a visa must get a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority. Before arriving, all visitors who are eligible must request the visa waiver. Citizens of 190 countries must obtain an eTA visa waiver instead of a traditional visa, which includes those holding Icelandic passports. The purpose of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority is to cater to international visitors coming to the country for purposes such as tourism, business, and other events. Therefore, any Icelandic resident who wishes to visit New Zealand for a short period of time must secure a New Zealand ETA visa. From July 2019 onwards, Icelandic citizens are required to obtain a New Zealand eTA before they can visit the country. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows for multiple entries for a maximum stay of 90 days. If Icelandic citizens intend to stay longer, they must apply for a visa appropriate to their circumstances. Applicants only have to pay the IVL once during this period. Icelandic citizens can now travel to New Zealand with NZeTA, an Electronic Travel Authorization that you can easily obtain online from your smartphone or PC.

New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) Requirements for Icelandic Citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for (NZeTA).

A valid credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the (NZeTA) fees. A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BAHRAIN CITIZENS

People from 190 countries who are visa-free, including those holding a Bahraini passport, need to obtain a visa waiver in order to travel to New Zealand. Since July 2019, it has been required for citizens of Bahrain to obtain an eTA in order to travel to New Zealand. Individuals from Bahrain who are not required to obtain a visa must have the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority. Before entering New Zealand, every qualified traveler must finish the eTA visa waiver application procedure. As a Bahraini citizen preparing to travel to New Zealand in 2022, it is important to understand the visa application process. The NZ Electronic Travel Authority is tailor-made for overseas visitors, no matter their reason for travel – be it leisure, business, or otherwise. It is important to note that obtaining a New Zealand ETA visa is mandatory for Bahraini citizens, regardless of the duration of their stay. The eTA allows multiple entries and permits a maximum consecutive stay of 90 days within its 2-year validity period. If Bahrain citizens intend to stay longer, they must apply for a visa appropriate to their circumstances. Applicants only have to pay the IVL once during this period. Bahrain citizens can now travel to New Zealand with NZeTA, an Electronic Travel Authorization that you can easily obtain online from your smartphone or PC.

What are the requirements of New Zealand Visa from Bahrain?



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA) fees. A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their inbox.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MEXICAN CITIZENS

The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority was created for overseas tourists visiting the country for holidays, business meetings, or other reasons. Residents from 190 countries, such as Mexico, are allowed to travel to New Zealand for a maximum of 90 days without a traditional visa by acquiring a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority. All Mexican citizens visiting New Zealand for a brief stay are required to get a visa from New Zealand. The NZeTA is a visa exemption program that was introduced in July 2019 for travel to New Zealand. Mexican citizens can use the NZeTA for two years and can make multiple 90-day trips with it. NZeTA was implemented in order to enhance both domestic and international security. Applying for the New Zealand eTA is a quick and easy process for eligible visa-exempt travelers. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA by email. The eTA is electronically linked to the traveler's passport, eliminating the need to stamp the passport upon arrival in New Zealand. Applicants will be asked a few basic personal questions in order to participate. The Mexico NZeTA application process is quick and easy. It takes no more than 10 minutes to fill out the form from the comfort of your home or office.

Document Required for Citizens of Mexico



Passport – you cannot apply for a Mexico tourist card unless you have a valid passport. Plus, according to Mexico's visa policy, the travel document has to remain valid for at least another 6 months from your arrival.

E-mail address – when you apply online for your tourist card, you will receive the document via e-mail in PDF format. It would be best if you printed it out before you leave. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit cards, but you can also use PayPal.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR FINLAND CITIZENS

Citizens of Finland, as well as individuals from 190 other nations, can apply for a NZeTA visa waiver through Finland's agreements with the government of New Zealand. The NZeTA program was launched in July 2019. It permits qualified people to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or connecting flights without needing to provide visa paperwork at an embassy. In order to travel, residents of this nation simply have to request an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Finnish visitors are allowed to stay in New Zealand for a maximum of 90 days for tourism reasons with the Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). The New Zealand eTA is effective for a period of two years and grants permission for numerous brief visits. To receive an authorized New Zealand eTA by email, you must also pay a processing cost known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation cost (IVL). As the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travelers with more than one passport should ensure they travel to New Zealand using the same passport that was used to complete the eTA application. Those wishing to travel to New Zealand for longer stays or to work or study will require a visa and should contact the nearest New Zealand embassy or consulate for further information. Finnish citizens can obtain the necessary travel permits to visit New Zealand in a matter of days or even hours without having to go to a New Zealand embassy or consulate. Applying for the NZeTA visa waiver is easy and can be completed in 10 minutes from any mobile phone, tablet or computer with an internet connection.

Required Documents to apply for an NZeTA for Finland



Passport: Make sure that your passport is not expiring for at least the next 6 months. Additionally, it should have one blank page for the stamp.

While filling out the form, you will be asked to enter the arrival date as well as the departure date. This is mandatory.

Email address: The tourist will be requiring a valid email address because as the application is scrutinized and accepted, the NZeTA is sent digitally on the email ID mentioned on the form. Though it is advised to take a hard copy of it too while traveling.

Scanned passport size photographs should also be kept. Payment: One should have a valid means of online payment. Be its debit card, credit card or the PayPal account.