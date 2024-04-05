New Zealand Visa For Malaysian, Norwegian, Danish And Israeli Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





NEW ZEALAND VISA TYPES

There are different types of New Zealand visas:

Visitor Visas

This visa is only valid for tourism and visits to family and friends. A visiting visa allows you to study in the country for up to three months.

Student Visas

These are visas that allow you to study for at least 12 weeks in New Zealand, whether for an English course, general education, or higher education.

Work Visas

In response to a potential employer's request. If you find work and the employer agrees to hire you, you may be able to obtain a work visa, subject to some additional restrictions.

Resident Visas

If you are employed in a specific field in New Zealand and satisfy particular requirements, you could qualify to request a resident visa. If you desire to stay in New Zealand long-term, you are eligible to submit an application for a Resident Visa. Three ways to get residency are through the Skilled Migrant Category, Family Category, and Business Investor Category.

Business Visas

This visa is intended for individuals who wish to start or purchase a business in New Zealand. It requires a business plan as well as proof of sufficient funding. If you intend to start a business in New Zealand and intend to invest at least NZ$100,000, you should consider applying for a business visa.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MALAYSIAN CITIZENS

Malaysians heading to New Zealand need to submit an Electronic Travel Authority application online. Malaysians and the New Zealand eTA are working together to enhance the safety of visiting New Zealand. Identifying potential threats and avoiding border crossings by pre-screening foreign nationals who enter the country without a visa. Malaysians can stay in New Zealand for 90 days without needing a visa. On the flip side, Malaysians need an E-Travel Authorization to travel to the country visa-free. Travelers who satisfy the visa waiver criteria for New Zealand are allowed entry without a visa by obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorization. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority assists foreign tourists visiting the country for holidays, business engagements, and additional occasions. All you need is a valid passport and visa, and the country is ready to take you. Visa-free access is permitted for tourism purposes and business activities. The NZeTA is electronically linked to the holder's passport. The NZeTA allows Malaysian citizens to travel to New Zealand without a visa. Malaysian citizens wishing to stay in New Zealand for more than 3 months or for other travel purposes require a visa. The online NZeTA application process is quick and easy. The application process only takes a few minutes and can be done from home.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY?



A current passport that is valid for at least six months upon arrival.

A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

Arrival and departure dates. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA)

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR DANISH CITIZENS

People from 190 countries with visa-free access, such as those holding a Danish passport, must get a visa waiver before traveling to New Zealand. Because of visa waiver agreements between Denmark and the New Zealand government, residents of Denmark can apply for a NZeTA. Danish citizens have access to a range of visas for traveling to New Zealand. Starting from July 2019, Danish nationals must obtain an eTA from the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) to visit New Zealand for up to 90 days without a visa, through the Visa Waiver System introduced in 2009. The New Zealand eTA is a multiple entry visa that allows Danish visa waiver holders to visit the country several times in two years. The process of obtaining a New Zealand eTA or New Zealand visa waiver is very simple and only takes a few minutes using a computer, mobile phone or tablet with a good internet connection. Since the entire application process takes place online, Danish travelers can avoid going to the local New Zealand embassy or consulate to obtain a visa.

Requirements for the NZeTA for Danish Citizens



Having a valid passport issued by the Danish government.

The passport should have a validity of at least 3 months beyond the date of departure from New Zealand.

Having a valid debit/credit card information to pay the online processing fee and the tourist tax.

Having a current email address to receive updates and notifications regarding the status of the NZeTA application.

Applicants of Denmark must have a clean criminal and immigration record. Danish citizens must also have sound health when applying for their NZeTA unless they are traveling to the country for medical treatment or consultation.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS

People holding Israeli passports and citizens of the other 190 countries that are visa-exempt need to get a visa waiver in order to travel to New Zealand. The NZeTA enables qualified citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or transit without requiring a visa from the embassy. If you do not need to get a visa, you will need to apply for a New Zealand ETA as most as visitors will need one. Israeli nationals have the option to request a New Zealand Tourist eTA if they intend to travel to New Zealand for a period of less than 90 days. On October 1st, 2019, the New Zealand government introduced the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (eTA). A total of two years from the date of issuance, Israel-issued transit and tourism eTAs for New Zealand are valid for multiple entries/transit. The NZ eTA application process is simple and can be completed from a computer, tablet or smartphone from anywhere in the world. Israelis do not need to go to a New Zealand embassy to apply. This is a very quick process that can be completed in minutes.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA FOR THE CITIZENS OF ISRAEL?



Valid passport: Make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates: Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address: You will receive confirmation reference number via email. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the NZeTA fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR NORWEGIAN CITIZENS

Norwegian travelers visiting New Zealand must first secure a NZeTA, an electronic visa waiver, in order to gain entry. People from 190 countries with visa exemptions, such as those with a Norwegian passport, need to apply for a visa waiver prior to traveling to New Zealand. The NZeTA program was launched in July 2019 in New Zealand. The Visa Waiver Program, introduced in 2019 for Norwegian citizens and New Zealanders going overseas, permits Norwegian passport holders to travel to New Zealand for up to 90 days without requiring a visa from Norway. It allows qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or connecting flights without having to obtain a visa at a diplomatic mission. It is easy and simple for Norwegian passport holders to obtain a valid New Zealand eTA before visiting the country. The NZeTA grants multiple entry to holders up to 90 consecutive days each within its 2-year validity provided the passport used on the application form is still valid. Because the travel authorization is an electronic document, Norwegians can apply for an NZeTA online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A NEW ZEALAND ETA?



Valid passport – what you should do before you proceed to fill in the application form is to make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates – Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address – after you submit your application, you will receive a confirmation with a reference number via e-mail. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Means of online payment – You can use a credit or debit card, but if you want, you can use PayPal.