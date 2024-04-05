New Zealand Visa For Brazilian, Portuguese, Canadian, Japanese And Mexican Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BRAZILIAN CITIZENS

Brazilian people now have the option to apply for a digital travel permit known as the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). This exemption allows qualified travelers from over 190 nations, such as Brazil, to visit New Zealand for different reasons like tourism, business, and transit. As of October 1, 2019, Brazilians are required to have the NZeTA, even though it is not considered a visa. Citizens of Brazil wishing to travel to New Zealand visa-free must acquire a New Zealand eTA beforehand. Individuals who adhere to New Zealand's visa exemption rules are able to travel to the country without a visa by acquiring an Electronic Travel Authorization. The New Zealand eTA is effective for a period of two years, offers the flexibility of multiple entries, and allows for continuous visits of up to 90 days each. New Zealand has also introduced another additional requirement known as International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy NZ (IVL) which will also be mandatory for some travellers from 1 October 2019. The aim of the requirements for eTA NZ is to strengthen national and cross-border security and to facilitate international travel. The fee (IVL) only needs to be paid once during the two-year validity period of the eTA. Those wishing to travel to New Zealand for longer stays or to work or study will require a visa and should contact the nearest New Zealand embassy or consulate for further information. The Brazil NZeTA application process is simple and quick and can be done from the comfort of the applicant's home or office in just a few minutes.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Brazil



A valid Passport from Brazil, valid for at least three months after leaving New Zealand.

A Complete eTA New Zealand's application form for Brazil.

Proof of the journey's intent

Payment for NZeTA with a legitimate debit or credit card A valid email address to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS

Depending on the purpose of their visit and how long they plan to stay, Canadian travelers in New Zealand may need to get a visa. Canada was added to New Zealand's Visa Waiver List in 2019 along with other visa-exempt countries. The NZeTA provides Canadian citizens with an online visa exemption to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business, or connecting flights. Canadians intending to remain in New Zealand for a maximum of 90 days need to possess a valid NZeTA. Canadian citizens have the option to skip the process of getting a typical New Zealand visa by applying for a NZeTA using the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority is abbreviated as NZeTA. The reason of their visit and the length of their stay determine whether or not Canadian visitors require a Canada to New Zealand visa. Canadians can travel to New Zealand visa-free for up to 90 days for business and tourism purposes by applying for an NZeTA online. Electronic Travel Authorization to New Zealand from Canada is valid for up to 2 years from the date of authorization. The NZeTA for Canadian citizens is a digital visa waiver system that allows holders to travel to New Zealand without having to apply for a visa. Canadian citizens can obtain the NZeTA by completing a quick online application form. It only takes a few minutes and is easy and user-friendly.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS



Passport – Canadians who want to apply online need to have a valid passport. Also, you have to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the picture needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using a PayPal account. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS

Travelers to Japan for tourism, work, or transit need to acquire an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Japanese nationals planning to travel to New Zealand from October 1, 2019, onwards must secure a NZeTA. New Zealand has diplomatic agreements with 190 nations, allowing for visa-free entry, including Japan. If you possess a Japanese passport and intend to visit New Zealand for a maximum of 90 days, you are required to submit an online application for a NZeTA. Prior to leaving, visa-free individuals, including those in transit, airline crew, and cruise ship crew, must request a New Zealand eTA. The NZeTA, a visa-free program, was introduced in July 2019 in New Zealand. If you plan on staying in New Zealand for an extended amount of time, you will need to submit a visa application. The electronic travel authorization for Japanese citizens is valid for 2 years and allows multiple entries during its validity. The implementation of eTA NZ offers great benefits to Japanese citizens such as improving border controls and supporting overall national security by enabling comprehensive screening of visitors to eliminate any security risk to the country. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA by email. It is recommended that you bring a printed copy of your eTA to New Zealand border control. However, there will be no stamps in travelers' passports upon arrival as the visa waiver remains electronically linked to the traveler's passport. The application process for the New Zealand eTA form for Japan can be completed online smoothly, quickly and easily.

Document Requirements for Citizens of Japan



Passport – Japanese people who want to apply online need to have a valid passport. However, you need to make sure that the document is valid for at least another 3 months from your date of departure from New Zealand.

Digital photo – the picture needs to be as recent as possible and meet all the other guidelines for a passport photo.

Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, but you can also pay using PayPal. E-mail address – You will receive the visa via e-mail in PDF format. Do not forget to print a few copies so that you have a spare or two.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MEXICAN CITIZENS

The purpose of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority is to help foreign travelers coming to the country for holidays, meetings, or any other purposes. People from 190 countries, including Mexico, have the ability to remain in New Zealand for a maximum of 90 days without a traditional visa by acquiring a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorization. It is crucial to understand that Mexican nationals, as well as short-term visitors to New Zealand, are required to obtain a visa. The NZeTA program, implemented in July 2019, allows Mexican passport holders to visit New Zealand multiple times within a two-year period without needing a visa, with each visit lasting up to 90 days. The NZeTA was implemented with the aim of enhancing both national and cross-border security. Applying for the New Zealand eTA is a quick and easy process for eligible visa-exempt travelers. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA by email. The eTA is electronically linked to the traveler's passport, eliminating the need to stamp the passport upon arrival in New Zealand. Applicants will be asked a few basic personal questions in order to participate. The Mexico NZeTA application process is quick and easy. It takes no more than 10 minutes to fill out the form from the comfort of your home or office.

Document Required for Citizens of Mexico



Passport – you cannot apply for a Mexico tourist card unless you have a valid passport. Plus, according to Mexico's visa policy, the travel document has to remain valid for at least another 6 months from your arrival.

E-mail address – when you apply online for your tourist card, you will receive the document via e-mail in PDF format. It would be best if you printed it out before you leave. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit cards, but you can also use PayPal.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS

The 2019 introduction of the New Zealand Visa Waiver Programme aimed to boost visa approval rates. People have the option to request a visa waiver through this program, simplifying and speeding up the process. Portuguese residents and other eligible nationalities can effortlessly attain the necessary paperwork by filling out an online application form for a New Zealand eTA. The eTA Visa Waiver for New Zealand is a document that permits citizens from 190 nations, including Portugal, to request visa exemptions through the internet. In July 2019, the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) implemented a service allowing travel without a visa. It should be emphasized that every Portuguese individual traveling to New Zealand for a brief visit must possess a valid New Zealand visa. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business or transit purposes without the hassle of going to an embassy to obtain visa documents. The New Zealand eTA visa waiver is valid for two years from the date of approval and allows for multiple entries as long as it does not exceed 3 consecutive months. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority was developed for foreigners visiting the country on holiday or attending business meetings and other events. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA by email. Completing the online form only takes about 10 minutes and will be processed within 1 business day of submitting the application.

New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) Requirements for Portuguese Citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.